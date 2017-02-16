(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1st MSC Commemorates African American History Month [Image 5 of 5]

    1st MSC Commemorates African American History Month

    PUERTO RICO

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Maj. Ruth Castro 

    1st Mission Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers and civilians from the 1st Mission Support Command (MSC) came together to honor and recognize African American History Month at the Fort Buchanan Community Center, February 16. The commemoration began with an artistic performance in tribute to African Americans by the “Escuela de Bellas Artes de Bayamon” (Bayamon Fine Arts School) and ended with a sampling of African American cuisine.

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 08:57
    Photo ID: 3184106
    VIRIN: 170216-A-VQ799-0036
    Resolution: 3176x2116
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: PR
    This work, 1st MSC Commemorates African American History Month [Image 1 of 5], by MAJ Ruth Castro, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Puerto Rico
    U.S. Army Reserve
    African American History Month
    Fort Buchanan
    1st Mission Support Command
    Dr. Thomas Whittle
    Antilles High School
    Escuela de Bellas Artes de Bayamon
    Col. Benjamin Garcia
    Crisis in Black Education

