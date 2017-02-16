1st MSC Commemorates African American History Month

Col. Benjamin Garcia, 1st Mission Support Command (MSC) Chief of Current Operations, welcomed guests and introduced Mr. Thomas Whittle, principal at Antilles High School, as the event guest speaker during the 1st MSC African American History Month commemoration at the Fort Buchanan Community Center, February 16.

