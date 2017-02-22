170222-N-JN506-001 Santa Rita, Guam(Feb. 22, 2017) Guam's Lt. Gov. Ray Tenorio, who chairs the Islandwide Beautification Task Force, presents Performance Monitoring Team (PMT) detachment Guam a certificate of appreciation at The Governor Ricardo J. Bordallo Complex. PMT detachment Guam provides maintenance and testing support to the four Los Angeles-class attack submarines based out of Apra Harbor, Guam, and assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15. (Released/U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamica Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 01:13
|Photo ID:
|3183496
|VIRIN:
|170222-N-JN506-001
|Resolution:
|3968x2640
|Size:
|539.55 KB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, PMT Guam Sailors Recognized by Lt. Gov. Tenorio [Image 1 of 5], by LT Lauren Spaziano, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
