    PMT Guam Sailors Recognized by Lt. Gov. Tenorio [Image 5 of 5]

    PMT Guam Sailors Recognized by Lt. Gov. Tenorio

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    02.22.2017

    Photo by Lt. Lauren Spaziano 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    170222-N-JN506-001 Santa Rita, Guam(Feb. 22, 2017) Guam's Lt. Gov. Ray Tenorio, who chairs the Islandwide Beautification Task Force, presents Performance Monitoring Team (PMT) detachment Guam a certificate of appreciation at The Governor Ricardo J. Bordallo Complex. PMT detachment Guam provides maintenance and testing support to the four Los Angeles-class attack submarines based out of Apra Harbor, Guam, and assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15. (Released/U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamica Johnson)

