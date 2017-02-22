170222-N-JN506-065 APRA HARBOR, Guam (Feb. 22, 2016) Ms. ThucMinh Nguyen, Senate Armed Forces Committee Professional Staff Member for Senator John McCain, executes a torpedo launch simulation aboard the Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Key West (SSN 722). Nquyen and staff came to Guam and toured various commands, including Key West, to review U.S. activities and engagements with Japanese and Korean partners and to receive briefings from United States Forces Korea and United States Pacific Command regarding U.S. activities in the Pacific theater. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamica Johnson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2017 Date Posted: 02.23.2017 01:13 Photo ID: 3183507 VIRIN: 170222-N-JN506-065 Resolution: 3376x2167 Size: 814.5 KB Location: SANTA RITA, GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, STAFFDEL Conducts Torpedo Launch Simulation During Submarine Tour [Image 1 of 5], by PO1 Jamica Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.