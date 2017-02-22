USS Key West CO Briefs STAFFDEL on Operations

170222-N-JN506-021 APRA HARBOR, Guam (Feb. 22, 2016) Cmdr. David Coe, commanding officer of Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Key West (SSN 722), explains ship’ capabilities to Ms. ThucMinh Nguyen, Senate Armed Forces Committee Professional Staff Member for Senator John McCain, as she arrives for a submarine tour. Nquyen and staff came to Guam and toured various commands, including Key West, to review U.S. activities and engagements with Japanese and Korean partners and to receive briefings from United States Forces Korea and United States Pacific Command regarding U.S. activities in the Pacific theater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 1st Class Jamica Johnson)

