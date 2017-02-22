(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Key West CO Briefs STAFFDEL on Operations [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Key West CO Briefs STAFFDEL on Operations

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    02.22.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamica Johnson 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    170222-N-JN506-021 APRA HARBOR, Guam (Feb. 22, 2016) Cmdr. David Coe, commanding officer of Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Key West (SSN 722), explains ship’ capabilities to Ms. ThucMinh Nguyen, Senate Armed Forces Committee Professional Staff Member for Senator John McCain, as she arrives for a submarine tour. Nquyen and staff came to Guam and toured various commands, including Key West, to review U.S. activities and engagements with Japanese and Korean partners and to receive briefings from United States Forces Korea and United States Pacific Command regarding U.S. activities in the Pacific theater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 1st Class Jamica Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Key West CO Briefs STAFFDEL on Operations [Image 1 of 5], by PO1 Jamica Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Guam
    USS Key West
    Commander Submarine Squadron 15

