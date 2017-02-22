STAFFDEL Member Looks Through USS Key West Periscope During Tour

170222-N-JN506-044 APRA HARBOR, Guam (Feb. 22, 2016) Ms. ThucMinh Nguyen, Senate Armed Forces Committee Professional Staff Member for Senator John McCain, gets an up-close look of Apra Harbor through the periscope of Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Topeka (SSN 754) during a submarine tour. Nquyen and staff came to Guam and toured various commands, including Key West, to review U.S. activities and engagements with Japanese and Korean partners and to receive briefings from United States Forces Korea and United States Pacific Command regarding U.S. activities in the Pacific theater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 1st Class Jamica Johnson)

