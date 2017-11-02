Soldiers from Delta Company, 898th Brigade Engineer Battalion build fires as part of their unit’s basic winter survival training, Feb. 11, 2017, Ranger Creek State Airport near Enumclaw, Wash. Building a fire using natural materials is a crucial skill in surviving the harsh elements of frigid climates. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Tyler Main)
This work, Unit finds warmth in teamwork during winter survival training [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Tyler Main, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Unit finds warmth in teamwork during winter survival training
