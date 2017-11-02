Unit finds warmth in teamwork during winter survival training

Soldiers from Delta Company, 898th Brigade Engineer Battalion build fires as part of their unit’s basic winter survival training, Feb. 11, 2017, Ranger Creek State Airport near Enumclaw, Wash. Building a fire using natural materials is a crucial skill in surviving the harsh elements of frigid climates. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Tyler Main)

