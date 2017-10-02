(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Unit finds warmth in teamwork during winter survival training [Image 4 of 4]

    Unit finds warmth in teamwork during winter survival training

    WA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Spc. Tyler Main 

    122nd Public Affairs Operations Center

    Soldiers from Delta Company, 898th Brigade Engineer Battalion arrive via Chinook Helicopter to conduct their unit’s basic winter survival training, Feb. 11, 2017, Ranger Creek State Airport near Enumclaw, Wash. The unit conducted training on Mt. Rainier, the soldiers worked as a team to accomplish missions and keep morale high. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Tyler Main)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 18:52
    Photo ID: 3182385
    VIRIN: 170210-Z-VC510-0013
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.2 MB
    Location: WA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unit finds warmth in teamwork during winter survival training [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Tyler Main, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    cold weather training
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    Winter survival training

