Soldiers from Delta Company, 898th Brigade Engineer Battalion arrive via Chinook Helicopter to conduct their unit’s basic winter survival training, Feb. 11, 2017, Ranger Creek State Airport near Enumclaw, Wash. The unit conducted training on Mt. Rainier, the soldiers worked as a team to accomplish missions and keep morale high. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Tyler Main)
|02.10.2017
|02.22.2017 18:52
|3182385
|170210-Z-VC510-0013
|5472x3648
|4.2 MB
|WA, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, Unit finds warmth in teamwork during winter survival training [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Tyler Main, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Unit finds warmth in teamwork during winter survival training
