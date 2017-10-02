Unit finds warmth in teamwork during winter survival training

Members of Delta Company, 898th Brigade Engineer Battalion navigate through the deep snow to reach their campground, Feb. 11, 2017, Ranger Creek State Airport near Enumclaw, Wash. The soldiers were greeted by about 4 feet of snow to start their basic winter survival training. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Tyler Main)

