    Unit finds warmth in teamwork during winter survival training [Image 2 of 4]

    Unit finds warmth in teamwork during winter survival training

    WA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Spc. Tyler Main 

    122nd Public Affairs Operations Center

    Members of Delta Company, 898th Brigade Engineer Battalion navigate through the deep snow to reach their campground, Feb. 11, 2017, Ranger Creek State Airport near Enumclaw, Wash. The soldiers were greeted by about 4 feet of snow to start their basic winter survival training. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Tyler Main)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 18:51
    Photo ID: 3182389
    VIRIN: 170210-Z-VC510-0064
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: WA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Unit finds warmth in teamwork during winter survival training [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Tyler Main, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Unit finds warmth in teamwork during winter survival training

    cold weather training
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    Winter survival training

