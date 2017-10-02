U.S. Army soldiers Sgt. Kyle Brown and Staff Sgt. Sara McCombs, Delta Company, 898th Brigade Engineer Battalion perform land navigation during their unit’s basic winter survival training, Feb. 11, 2017, at Ranger Creek State Airport near Enumclaw, Wash. The unit conducted training on Mt. Rainier in order to prepare for the harsh conditions of winter. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Tyler Main)
This work, Unit finds warmth in teamwork during winter survival training [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Tyler Main, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Unit finds warmth in teamwork during winter survival training
