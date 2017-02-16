CHISINAU, Republic of Moldova (Feb. 16, 2017) – Nikoloz Khatiashvili, counselor with the Political Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Georgia, talks about regional cooperation in the Black Sea and Eurasia Region Feb. 16 at the “Economic Security in the Black Sea and Eurasia Region” seminar in Chisinau, Republic of Moldova. (Marshall Center photo by Christine June)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 10:58
|Photo ID:
|3181194
|VIRIN:
|170216-D-CJ123-666
|Resolution:
|2008x3008
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marshall Center Seminar Looks at Security in a New Way [Image 1 of 5], by Christine June, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Marshall Center Seminar Looks at Security in a New Way
LEAVE A COMMENT