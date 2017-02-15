(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marshall Center Seminar Looks at Security in a New Way [Image 2 of 5]

    Marshall Center Seminar Looks at Security in a New Way

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, GERMANY

    02.15.2017

    Photo by Christine June 

    George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies

    CHISINAU, Republic of Moldova (Feb. 15, 2017) – Nataliia Haluhan, chief specialist for the Foreign Economic Security Department with the National Institute for Strategic Studies in Ukraine, listens as Dr. Pal Dunay, professor of NATO and European Security at the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies, gives his thoughts on “Security Challenges in the Black Sea and Eurasia Region” Feb. 15 at the “Economic Security in the Black Sea and Eurasia Region” seminar in Chisinau, Republic of Moldova. Haluhan is a Marshall Center alumna, having completed the Program on Applied Security Studies in November. (Marshall Center Photo by Christine June)

    NATO
    George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies
    Outreach
    Black Sea
    region
    Chisinau
    GCMC
    Marshall Center
    Eurasia
    Ministry of Economy
    Republic of Moldova
    European Security
    Economic Security Seminar
    Non-Resident Programs
    U.S. Embassy Moldova
    Dr. Pal Dunay
    Nataliia Haluhan

    • LEAVE A COMMENT