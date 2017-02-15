Marshall Center Seminar Looks at Security in a New Way

CHISINAU, Republic of Moldova (Feb. 15, 2017) – Nataliia Haluhan, chief specialist for the Foreign Economic Security Department with the National Institute for Strategic Studies in Ukraine, listens as Dr. Pal Dunay, professor of NATO and European Security at the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies, gives his thoughts on “Security Challenges in the Black Sea and Eurasia Region” Feb. 15 at the “Economic Security in the Black Sea and Eurasia Region” seminar in Chisinau, Republic of Moldova. Haluhan is a Marshall Center alumna, having completed the Program on Applied Security Studies in November. (Marshall Center Photo by Christine June)

