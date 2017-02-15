Marshall Center Seminar Looks at Security in a New Way

CHISINAU, Republic of Moldova (Feb. 15, 2017) – Dr. Valbona Zeneli, program director of the Black Sea and Eurasia Region at the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies, shares her thoughts on “Global Economic Development: Impact on the Black Sea and Eurasia Region” Feb. 15 at the “Economic Security in the Black Sea and Eurasia Region” seminar in Chisinau, Republic of Moldova. (Marshall Center Photo by Christine June)

