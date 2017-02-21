Military guests and students from Europe, Africa, Italy and the U.S. attend the graduation ceremony of 14th Protection of Civilians Course at the CoESPU in Vicenza, Italy, February 21, 2017. (U.S. Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Paolo Bovo/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2017 Date Posted: 02.22.2017 03:37 Photo ID: 3180376 VIRIN: 170221-A-JM436-138 Resolution: 5520x3680 Size: 3.05 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Graduation Ceremony "14th Protection of Civilians Course" at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy [Image 1 of 27], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.