    Graduation Ceremony "14th Protection of Civilians Course" at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy [Image 3 of 27]

    Graduation Ceremony &quot;14th Protection of Civilians Course&quot; at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy

    VICENZA, ITALY

    02.21.2017

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    From left to right; U.S. Army Col. Darius S. Gallegos, CoESPU deputy director, Mrs. Robin Smith political advisor to the U.S. Army Africa Commanding General, Commissaire Principal Baba Mariko, and Brig. Gen. Giovanni Pietro Barbano, Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) director, pose for a photo following the graduation ceremony of the 14th Protection of Civilians Course at the CoESPU in Vicenza, Italy, February 21, 2017. (U.S. Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Paolo Bovo/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 03:37
    Photo ID: 3180399
    VIRIN: 170221-A-JM436-239
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Graduation Ceremony "14th Protection of Civilians Course" at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy [Image 1 of 27], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

