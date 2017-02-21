Commissaire Principal Baba Mariko (left) and Monsieur Han Theyssens (right), attend the graduation ceremony of the 14th Protection of Civilians Course at the CoESPU in Vicenza, Italy, February 21, 2017. (U.S. Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Paolo Bovo/released)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 03:37
|Photo ID:
|3180378
|VIRIN:
|170221-A-JM436-139
|Resolution:
|5520x3680
|Size:
|2.72 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Graduation Ceremony "14th Protection of Civilians Course" at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy [Image 1 of 27], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT