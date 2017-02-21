Date Taken: 02.21.2017 Date Posted: 02.22.2017 03:37 Photo ID: 3180387 VIRIN: 170221-A-JM436-153 Resolution: 5520x3680 Size: 2.58 MB Location: VICENZA, IT

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Graduation Ceremony "14th Protection of Civilians Course" at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy [Image 1 of 27], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.