40th Commemoration Ceremony EA-6B Prowler

Retired U.S. Marine Col. Wayne Witten, A representative of the Marine Corps Aviation Reconnaissance Association, answers questions during the 40th anniversary of the delivery of the first EA-6B Prowler aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point N.C., Feb. 17, 2017. The ceremony celebrated the arrival of the Prowler and the Marines who have served or are currently serving in the Marine Tactical Electronic Warfare community. The EA-6B Prowler will be permantely retired in 2019. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colin Broadstone/Released)

