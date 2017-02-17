40th Commemoration Ceremony EA-6B Prowler

Retired U.S. Marine Col. Wayne Witten, A representative of the Marine Corps Aviation Reconnaissance Association, addresses Marines attached with Marine Tactical Electronic Warfare (VMAQ) units during the 40th anniversary Ceremony of the delivery of the first EA-6B Prowler aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry point N.C., Feb. 17, 2017. The ceremony celebrated the arrival of the Prowler and the Marines past and present who have served in the VMAQ community. The EA-6B Prowler will be permanitely retired in 2019. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colin Broadstone/Released)

