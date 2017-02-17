(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    40th Commemoration Ceremony EA-6B Prowler [Image 2 of 5]

    40th Commemoration Ceremony EA-6B Prowler

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Colin Broadstone 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Combat Camera

    U.S. Marines attached with Marine Tactical Electronic Warfare (VMAQ) units and members of the Marine Corps Aviation Association pose for a photo during the 40th anniversary ceremony of the delivery of the EA-6B Prowler at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point N.C., Feb. 17, 2017. The EA-6B Prowler will be perminately retired in 2019. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colin Broadstone/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 15:07
    Photo ID: 3178858
    VIRIN: 170217-M-TW696-0034
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 5.74 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 40th Commemoration Ceremony EA-6B Prowler [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl Colin Broadstone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

