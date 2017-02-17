U.S. Marines attached with Marine Tactical Electronic Warfare (VMAQ) units and members of the Marine Corps Aviation Association pose for a photo during the 40th anniversary ceremony of the delivery of the EA-6B Prowler at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point N.C., Feb. 17, 2017. The EA-6B Prowler will be perminately retired in 2019. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colin Broadstone/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 15:07
|Photo ID:
|3178858
|VIRIN:
|170217-M-TW696-0034
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|5.74 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 40th Commemoration Ceremony EA-6B Prowler [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl Colin Broadstone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
