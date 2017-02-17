U.S. Marines attached with Marine Tactical Electronic Warfare units attend the 40th anniversary ceremony of the delivery of the first EA-6B Prowler aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point N.C., Feb. 17, 2017. Members of the Marine Corps Aviation Association stood alongside active duty Marines to honor the history of the Prowler and the Marines who have served within the units. The EA-6B Prowler will be permanetly retired in 2019. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colin Broadstone/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 15:07
|Photo ID:
|3178850
|VIRIN:
|170217-M-TW696-0072
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 40th Commemoration Ceremony EA-6B Prowler [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl Colin Broadstone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
