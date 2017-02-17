Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller walks toward a an aircraft from VR-1 in Dallas, Texas, Feb. 17, 2017. Neller wrapped up multiple engagements in Texas before heading back to Washington, D.C. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)

CMC Makes Ross Perot an Honorary Marine