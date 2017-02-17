Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller, left, shakes hands with Ross Perot at Perot Headquarters, Dallas, Texas, Feb. 17, 2017. Neller visited Perot Headquarters to meet with Ross Perot and make him an honorary Marine for his long-time support of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 13:51
|Photo ID:
|3178641
|VIRIN:
|170217-M-EL431-0156
|Resolution:
|3723x2482
|Size:
|4.55 MB
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CMC Makes Ross Perot an Honorary Marine [Image 1 of 12], by Cpl Samantha Braun, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
