CMC Makes Ross Perot an Honorary Marine

Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller, left, shakes hands with Ross Perot at Perot Headquarters, Dallas, Texas, Feb. 17, 2017. Neller visited Perot Headquarters to meet with Ross Perot and make him an honorary Marine for his long-time support of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)

