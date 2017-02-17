Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller, left, poses for a photo with Ross Perot at Perot Headquarters, Dallas, Texas, Feb. 17, 2017. Neller visited Perot Headquarters to meet with Ross Perot and make him an honorary Marine for his long-time support of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 13:51
|Photo ID:
|3178656
|VIRIN:
|170217-M-EL431-0159
|Resolution:
|3675x2450
|Size:
|4.92 MB
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CMC Makes Ross Perot an Honorary Marine [Image 1 of 12], by Cpl Samantha Braun, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT