    CMC Makes Ross Perot an Honorary Marine [Image 4 of 12]

    CMC Makes Ross Perot an Honorary Marine

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Samantha Braun 

    HQMC Combat Camera

    Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller, left, pins a pin on Ross Perot at Perot Headquarters, Dallas, Texas, Feb. 17, 2017. Neller visited Perot Headquarters to meet with Ross Perot and make him an honorary Marine for his long-time support of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 13:51
    Photo ID: 3178661
    VIRIN: 170217-M-EL431-0161
    Resolution: 4774x3183
    Size: 7.34 MB
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMC Makes Ross Perot an Honorary Marine [Image 1 of 12], by Cpl Samantha Braun, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

