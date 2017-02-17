CMC Makes Ross Perot an Honorary Marine

Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller, left, pins a pin on Ross Perot at Perot Headquarters, Dallas, Texas, Feb. 17, 2017. Neller visited Perot Headquarters to meet with Ross Perot and make him an honorary Marine for his long-time support of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)

