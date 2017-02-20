JLC Urban Enviroment Training

An Australian army trainer, left, assesses an Iraqi security forces soldier during urban environment training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Feb. 20, 2017. The soldiers were part of the junior leaders course led by Coalition forces in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

