JLC Urban Enviroment Training

A British army trainer instructs Iraqi security forces on detecting improvised explosive devices during a junior leader’s course at Camp Taji, Iraq, Feb. 20, 2017. Iraqi security forces undergo basic combat skills training led by Coalition forces in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

