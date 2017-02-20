(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JLC Urban Enviroment Training [Image 6 of 6]

    JLC Urban Enviroment Training

    CAMP TAJI, IRAQ

    02.20.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Christopher Brecht 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    A British army trainer instructs Iraqi security forces on detecting improvised explosive devices during a junior leader’s course at Camp Taji, Iraq, Feb. 20, 2017. Iraqi security forces undergo basic combat skills training led by Coalition forces in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 05:36
    Photo ID: 3177653
    VIRIN: 170220-A-MF745-003
    Resolution: 5152x3434
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: CAMP TAJI, IQ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JLC Urban Enviroment Training [Image 1 of 6], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Iraqi security forces
    American
    Kurdish
    Kurdistan
    Iraqi
    U.S. Army
    Iraq
    USA
    Combined Joint Task Force
    Training
    CJTF
    JLC
    ISIL
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant
    Christopher Brecht
    Spc. Christopher Brecht

