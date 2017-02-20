A British army trainer instructs Iraqi security forces on detecting improvised explosive devices during a junior leader’s course at Camp Taji, Iraq, Feb. 20, 2017. Iraqi security forces undergo basic combat skills training led by Coalition forces in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 05:36
|Photo ID:
|3177653
|VIRIN:
|170220-A-MF745-003
|Resolution:
|5152x3434
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|CAMP TAJI, IQ
This work, JLC Urban Enviroment Training [Image 1 of 6], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
