JLC Urban Enviroment Training

Iraqi security forces soldiers practice weapon safety during urban environment training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Feb. 20, 2017. The soldiers were part of the junior leaders course led by Coalition forces in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

