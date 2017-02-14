11th MEU spends Valentine's on the range

U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), completes a repetition of fire during a Combat Marksmanship Program shoot, Feb. 14, 2017, at Arta Beach in Djibouti. Marines worked on engaging a target while moving and under physical stress. The time on the range allows the 11th MEU to maintain their respective skills and proficiencies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

