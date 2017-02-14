(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11th MEU spends Valentine's on the range [Image 2 of 16]

    11th MEU spends Valentine's on the range

    DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), completes a repetition of fire during a Combat Marksmanship Program shoot, Feb. 14, 2017, at Arta Beach in Djibouti. Marines worked on engaging a target while moving and under physical stress. The time on the range allows the 11th MEU to maintain their respective skills and proficiencies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017
    Photo ID: 3177585
    VIRIN: 170214-Z-CT752-694
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 4.34 MB
    Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU spends Valentine's on the range [Image 1 of 16], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Range
    Combat Marksmanship Program
    Field
    USMC
    AFRICOM
    11th MEU
    U.S. Marine Corps
    CMP Shoot

