U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Dylan Hudson, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), stands at the edge of a range waiting for the next repetition of fire, Feb. 14, 2017, at Arta Beach in Djibouti. Marines worked on engaging a target while moving and under physical stress. A MEU is a quick response force, which consists of Sailors and Marines on standby for immediate crisis response across the globe. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2017 Date Posted: 02.21.2017 02:03 Photo ID: 3177579 VIRIN: 161213-Z-CT752-633 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 4.61 MB Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU spends Valentine's on the range [Image 1 of 16], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.