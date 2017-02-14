U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Dylan Hudson, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), stands at the edge of a range waiting for the next repetition of fire, Feb. 14, 2017, at Arta Beach in Djibouti. Marines worked on engaging a target while moving and under physical stress. A MEU is a quick response force, which consists of Sailors and Marines on standby for immediate crisis response across the globe. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 02:03
|Photo ID:
|3177579
|VIRIN:
|161213-Z-CT752-633
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|4.61 MB
|Location:
|DJIBOUTI, DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 11th MEU spends Valentine's on the range [Image 1 of 16], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
