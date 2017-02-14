11th MEU spends Valentine's on the range

U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), verify scores after a Combat Marksmanship Program shoot, Feb. 14, 2017, at Arta Beach in Djibouti. Marines worked on engaging a target while moving and under physical stress. An MEU is a quick response force, which consists of Sailors and Marines on standby for immediate crisis response across the globe. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

