11th MEU spends Valentine's on the range

U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), focus downrange in a prone position during a Combat Marksmanship Program shoot, Feb. 14, 2017, at Arta Beach in Djibouti. Marines worked on engaging a target while moving and under physical stress. A MEU is a forward-deployed, flexible sea-based Marine air-ground task force ready to respond to crisis and conduct limited contingency operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

