(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    KFOR Helo at Night [Image 1 of 3]

    KFOR Helo at Night

    KOSOVO

    02.17.2017

    Photo by Capt. Rachael Jeffcoat 

    Multinational Battle Group - East (KFOR)

    U.S. Army and Portuguese Soldiers, assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East Forward Command Post, conduct sling load night operations with a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter piloted by U.S. Army Soldiers, of MNBG-East Southern Command Post, on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Feb. 16. During the training, the Soldiers, using night vision goggles, attached concrete blocks to the bottom of hovering helicopters in order to simulate sling loading a vehicle for future missions. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Rachael Jeffcoat, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.20.2017 05:18
    Photo ID: 3176581
    VIRIN: 170217-A-FJ530-852
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR Helo at Night [Image 1 of 3], by CPT Rachael Jeffcoat, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    KFOR Helo at Night
    Tying the Knot at Night
    Sling Load Night Ops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    soldier
    nato
    black hawk
    kfor
    101st airborne
    portuguese
    night training
    bondsteel
    southern command
    kosovo
    night vision goggles
    kfor 22
    sling hoist

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT