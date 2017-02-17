Tying the Knot at Night

U.S. Army and Portuguese Soldiers, assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East Forward Command Post, prepare to conduct sling load night operations with a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter piloted by U.S. Army Soldiers, of MNBG-East Southern Command Post, on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Feb. 16. During the training, the Soldiers, using night vision goggles, attached concrete blocks to the bottom of hovering helicopters in order to simulate sling loading a vehicle for future missions. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Rachael Jeffcoat, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

