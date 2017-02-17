Sling Load Night Ops

U.S. Army and Portuguese Soldiers, assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East Forward Command Post, conduct sling load night operations with a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter piloted by U.S. Army Soldiers, of MNBG-East Southern Command Post, on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Feb. 16. The purpose of the training was to simulate the delivery of necessary supplies to troops at front lines and to continue to ensure a safe and secure environment as part of Kosovo Force. During the training, the Soldiers, using night vision goggles, attached concrete blocks to the bottom of hovering helicopters in order to simulate sling loading a vehicle for future missions. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Rachael Jeffcoat, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

