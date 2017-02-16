U.S. Army and Portuguese Soldiers, assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East Forward Command Post, conduct sling load night operations with a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter piloted by U.S. Army Soldiers, of MNBG-East Southern Command Post, on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Feb. 16. During the training, the Soldiers, using night vision goggles, attached concrete blocks to the bottom of hovering helicopters in order to simulate sling loading a vehicle for future missions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2017 Date Posted: 02.19.2017 07:46 Photo ID: 3176074 VIRIN: 170216-A-YS961-055 Resolution: 4751x3171 Size: 3.34 MB Location: ZZ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MNBG-East Soldiers Conduct Night Ops [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.