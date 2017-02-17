(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers Conduct Night Ops [Image 1 of 4]

    Soldiers Conduct Night Ops

    KOSOVO

    02.17.2017

    Photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon 

    Multinational Battle Group - East (KFOR)

    U.S. Army and Portuguese Soldiers, assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East Forward Command Post, conduct sling load night operations with a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter piloted by U.S. Army Soldiers, of MNBG-East Southern Command Post, on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Feb. 16. The purpose of the training was to simulate the delivery of necessary supplies ]and to continue to ensure a safe and secure environment as part of Kosovo Force. During the training, the Soldiers, using night vision goggles, attached concrete blocks to the bottom of hovering helicopters in order to simulate sling loading a vehicle for future missions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

