Radio Contact

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lonnie Harper, a pilot assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East Southern Command Post, radios his team during nighttime sling load operations on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Feb. 16. During the training, the Soldiers, using night vision goggles, attached concrete blocks to the bottom of hovering helicopters in order to simulate sling loading a vehicle for future missions.The U.S. Army Soldiers conducted the training alongside their Portuguese NATO counterparts as part of their ongoing mission to provide a safe and secure environment within Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

