Celebrating 25 years and running: Kadena Supports 25th Annual Okinawa Marathon

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Luis Amaya, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing hospital corpsman, crosses the finish line of the 25th Annual Okinawa Marathon Feb. 19, 2017, at the Okinawa Prefectural Comprehensive Park in Okinawa, Japan. The Okinawa Marathon is hosted every year and is open to everyone above the age of 16. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

