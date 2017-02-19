(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Celebrating 25 years and running: Kadena Supports 25th Annual Okinawa Marathon [Image 2 of 7]

    Celebrating 25 years and running: Kadena Supports 25th Annual Okinawa Marathon

    GINOWAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.19.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Luis Amaya, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing hospital corpsman, crosses the finish line of the 25th Annual Okinawa Marathon Feb. 19, 2017, at the Okinawa Prefectural Comprehensive Park in Okinawa, Japan. The Okinawa Marathon is hosted every year and is open to everyone above the age of 16. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2017
    Date Posted: 02.19.2017 07:13
    Photo ID: 3176055
    VIRIN: 170219-F-ZC102-2065
    Resolution: 6254x4524
    Size: 3.42 MB
    Location: GINOWAN, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating 25 years and running: Kadena Supports 25th Annual Okinawa Marathon [Image 1 of 7], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Celebrating 25 years and running: Kadena Supports 25th Annual Okinawa Marathon
    Celebrating 25 years and running: Kadena Supports 25th Annual Okinawa Marathon
    Celebrating 25 years and running: Kadena Supports 25th Annual Okinawa Marathon
    Celebrating 25 years and running: Kadena Supports 25th Annual Okinawa Marathon
    Celebrating 25 years and running: Kadena Supports 25th Annual Okinawa Marathon
    Celebrating 25 years and running: Kadena Supports 25th Annual Okinawa Marathon
    Celebrating 25 years and running: Kadena Supports 25th Annual Okinawa Marathon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Celebrating 25 years and running: Kadena Supports 25th Annual Okinawa Marathon

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    PACAF
    Kadena
    Japan
    Okinawa
    DoD
    marathon
    Kadena Air Base
    Pacific
    Pacific Command
    Pacific Air Force
    people
    PACOM
    community
    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    USFJ
    United States Forces Japan
    U.S. Forces Japan
    Okinawa Marathon
    5AF
    5th Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT