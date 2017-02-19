(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Celebrating 25 years and running: Kadena Supports 25th Annual Okinawa Marathon [Image 1 of 7]

    Celebrating 25 years and running: Kadena Supports 25th Annual Okinawa Marathon

    GINOWAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.19.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Marathon runners sprint to the finish line of the Okinawa Marathon Feb. 19, 2017, at the Okinawa Prefectural Comprehensive Park in Okinawa, Japan. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Okinawa Marathon and the 25th year that Kadena AB has supported the race. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2017
    Date Posted: 02.19.2017 07:13
    Photo ID: 3176058
    VIRIN: 170219-F-ZC102-2162
    Resolution: 5625x3876
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: GINOWAN, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating 25 years and running: Kadena Supports 25th Annual Okinawa Marathon [Image 1 of 7], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Celebrating 25 years and running: Kadena Supports 25th Annual Okinawa Marathon

