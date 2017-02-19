Okinawa Marathon runners high five volunteers and supporters along the route on Kadena Feb. 19, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Approximately 500 U.S. military members and families came out to support the runners as they made their way through the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corey Pettis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2017 07:13
|Photo ID:
|3176045
|VIRIN:
|170219-F-ED489-1144
|Resolution:
|4336x2895
|Size:
|6.32 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
This work, Celebrating 25 years and running: Kadena Supports 25th Annual Okinawa Marathon [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Corey Pettis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Celebrating 25 years and running: Kadena Supports 25th Annual Okinawa Marathon
