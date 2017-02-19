(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Celebrating 25 years and running: Kadena Supports 25th Annual Okinawa Marathon [Image 5 of 7]

    Celebrating 25 years and running: Kadena Supports 25th Annual Okinawa Marathon

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.19.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A costumed runner smiles as he's cheered on through a portion of the Okinawa Marathon Feb. 19, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Kadena AB has supported and strengthened relations with the local community through the Okinawa Marathon for the last 25 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2017
    Date Posted: 02.19.2017 07:13
    Photo ID: 3176046
    VIRIN: 170219-F-YW474-059
    Resolution: 4637x3091
    Size: 5.84 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating 25 years and running: Kadena Supports 25th Annual Okinawa Marathon [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Celebrating 25 years and running: Kadena Supports 25th Annual Okinawa Marathon
    Celebrating 25 years and running: Kadena Supports 25th Annual Okinawa Marathon
    Celebrating 25 years and running: Kadena Supports 25th Annual Okinawa Marathon
    Celebrating 25 years and running: Kadena Supports 25th Annual Okinawa Marathon
    Celebrating 25 years and running: Kadena Supports 25th Annual Okinawa Marathon
    Celebrating 25 years and running: Kadena Supports 25th Annual Okinawa Marathon
    Celebrating 25 years and running: Kadena Supports 25th Annual Okinawa Marathon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Celebrating 25 years and running: Kadena Supports 25th Annual Okinawa Marathon

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    PACAF
    Kadena
    Japan
    Okinawa
    DoD
    marathon
    Kadena Air Base
    Pacific
    Pacific Command
    Pacific Air Force
    people
    PACOM
    community
    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    USFJ
    United States Forces Japan
    U.S. Forces Japan
    Okinawa Marathon
    5AF
    5th Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT