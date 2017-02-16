U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Levi Amell, an aircraft structural maintenance journeyman with the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron Sheet Metal Shop, cuts a sheet of metal using a foot shear at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2017. Amell needed to cut the metal to specific measurements to fit it into place on an outbound flap for an aircraft that lost a piece of metal during flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2017 Date Posted: 02.18.2017 02:48 Photo ID: 3174896 VIRIN: 170216-F-NN480-0004 Resolution: 4793x3424 Size: 2.64 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sheet metal Airmen patch up the fleet [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Miles Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.