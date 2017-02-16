Sheet metal Airmen patch up the fleet

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Levi Amell, left, and Senior Airman Wolfgang Kimsey, aircraft structural maintenance journeymen with the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron Sheet Metal Shop, take measurements for a replacement piece on an outbound flap for an aircraft at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2017. In order to fabricate a new piece, the Airmen needed to measure the area to be replaced on the flap. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)

