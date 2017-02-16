U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Levi Amell, left, and Senior Airman Wolfgang Kimsey, aircraft structural maintenance journeymen with the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron Sheet Metal Shop, take measurements for a replacement piece on an outbound flap for an aircraft at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2017. In order to fabricate a new piece, the Airmen needed to measure the area to be replaced on the flap. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2017 02:48
|Photo ID:
|3174902
|VIRIN:
|170216-F-NN480-0003
|Resolution:
|5197x3712
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA
This work, Sheet metal Airmen patch up the fleet [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Miles Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
