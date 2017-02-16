(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sheet metal Airmen patch up the fleet [Image 1 of 5]

    Sheet metal Airmen patch up the fleet

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QATAR

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Levi Amell, left, and Senior Airman Wolfgang Kimsey, aircraft structural maintenance journeymen with the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron Sheet Metal Shop, take measurements for a replacement piece on an outbound flap for an aircraft at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2017. In order to fabricate a new piece, the Airmen needed to measure the area to be replaced on the flap. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.18.2017 02:48
    Photo ID: 3174902
    VIRIN: 170216-F-NN480-0003
    Resolution: 5197x3712
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sheet metal Airmen patch up the fleet [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Miles Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Qatar
    CENTCOM
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    379th AEW
    AFCENT
    Al Udeid Air Base
    Grand Slam Wing
    AUAB

