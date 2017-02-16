Sheet metal Airmen patch up the fleet

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mitchell Rogers, an aircraft structural maintenance journeyman with the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron Sheet Metal Shop, removes old rivets from an outbound flap for an aircraft at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2017. A piece of metal was torn off of the flap during flight, and needed to be fixed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)

