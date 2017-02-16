U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mitchell Rogers, an aircraft structural maintenance journeyman with the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron Sheet Metal Shop, removes old rivets from an outbound flap for an aircraft at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2017. A piece of metal was torn off of the flap during flight, and needed to be fixed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)
|02.16.2017
|02.18.2017 02:48
|3174895
|170216-F-NN480-0002
|5196x3712
|3.07 MB
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA
This work, Sheet metal Airmen patch up the fleet [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Miles Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
