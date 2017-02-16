U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Stephen Hunter, an aircraft structural maintenance journeyman with the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron Sheet Metal Shop, prepares to shoot rivets into a boom operator sight at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2017. Hunter was installing a patch onto the piece, which fits onto a KC-135 Stratotanker. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2017 02:48
|Photo ID:
|3174894
|VIRIN:
|170216-F-NN480-0001
|Resolution:
|3627x5077
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sheet metal Airmen patch up the fleet [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Miles Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
