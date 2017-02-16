Sheet metal Airmen patch up the fleet

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Stephen Hunter, an aircraft structural maintenance journeyman with the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron Sheet Metal Shop, prepares to shoot rivets into a boom operator sight at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2017. Hunter was installing a patch onto the piece, which fits onto a KC-135 Stratotanker. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)

