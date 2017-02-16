Army Reserve Cadet Peter Hernandez, who is assigned to the 329th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Company (Reconnaissance and Surveillance), tightens the stem on a gas cylinder during training with the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department (MDFR) at the MDFR training facility in Doral, Fla., on Feb. 17, 2017. Hernandez, 20, is from Orlando, Fla. The 329th CBRN Company from Orlando, the Army Reserve’s 469th Ground Ambulance Company, from Wichita, Kan., and the Florida National Guard’s Civil Support Team, spent the day training with MDFR firefighters and learned about tools Soldiers could use if called up to support hazardous material operations in Port of Miami and Dade County. (Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Mark Bell / Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2017 Date Posted: 02.17.2017 20:45 Photo ID: 3174704 VIRIN: 170217-A-IL196-006 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 1.75 MB Location: DORAL, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Reserve, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department train together [Image 1 of 19], by MSG Mark Bell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.