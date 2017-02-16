Army Reserve, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department train together

Army Reserve Spc. Angelica Dobrock (top) and Cpl. Shalandis Johnson, who are both assigned to the 329th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Company (Reconnaissance and Surveillance), caps a leak by bolting down cap on a one-ton gas cylinder during training with the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department (MDFR) training facility in Doral, Fla., on Feb. 17, 2017. Dobrock, who has been in the Army Reserve eight years, is a CBRN specialist from Lake Wales, Fla., and Johnson is a CBRN specialist from Orlando, Fla. The 329th CBRN Company, from Orlando, the Army Reserve’s 469th Ground Ambulance Company, from Wichita, Kan., and the Florida National Guard’s Civil Support Team, spent the day training with MDFR firefighters and learned about tools Soldiers could used if called up to support hazardous material operations in Port of Miami and Dade County. (Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Mark Bell / Released)

