(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army Reserve, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department train together [Image 9 of 19]

    Army Reserve, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department train together

    DORAL, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mark Bell 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 329th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Company (Reconnaissance and Surveillance) participate in joint training at the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department (MDFR) training facility on Feb. 17, 2017 in Doral, Fla. The 329th CBRN Company, from Orlando, Fla., the Army Reserve’s 469th Ground Ambulance Company, from Wichita, Kan., and the Florida National Guard’s Civil Support Team, spent the day training with MDFR firefighters and learned about tools Soldiers could use if called up to support hazardous material operations in Port of Miami and Dade County. (Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Mark Bell / Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 20:44
    Photo ID: 3174715
    VIRIN: 170217-A-IL196-012
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: DORAL, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department train together [Image 1 of 19], by MSG Mark Bell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Army Reserve, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department train together
    Army Reserve, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department train together
    Army Reserve, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department train together
    Army Reserve, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department train together
    Army Reserve, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department train together
    Army Reserve, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department train together
    Army Reserve, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department train together
    Army Reserve, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department train together
    Army Reserve, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department train together
    Army Reserve, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department train together
    Army Reserve, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department train together
    Army Reserve, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department train together
    Army Reserve, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department train together
    Army Reserve, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department train together
    Army Reserve, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department train together
    Army Reserve, Miami-Dade Rescue Fire Department train together
    Army Reserve, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department train together
    Army Reserve, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department train together
    Army Reserve, Miami-Dade Fire Department train together

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    medical
    search and rescue
    nuclear
    decontamination
    DECON
    explosive
    CBRNE
    chemical
    emergency response
    testing
    response
    disaster response
    U.S. Army Reserve
    biological
    radiological
    HAZMAT
    Army North
    U.S. Army Reserve Command
    hazardous material
    search and recovery
    USARC
    DSCA
    ARNORTH
    validation
    evaluation
    USAR
    homeland defense
    Defense Support of Civil Authorities
    medical triage
    DCRF
    training events
    C2CRE-A
    Defense Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Response Force
    CBRN Response Elements
    homeland operations
    Miami-Dade Fire Department
    329th Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear (Reconnaissance and Surveillance) Company
    Miami-Dade Port Authority

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT