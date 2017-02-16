Army Reserve, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department train together

Firefighter David Guerra, a flight medic with the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department (MDFR), talks with Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 329th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Company (Reconnaissance and Surveillance), about how to safely and properly cap leaks in gas cylinders during joint training at the MDFR training facility on Feb. 17, 2017 in Doral, Fla. The 329th CBRN Company, from Orlando, Fla., the Army Reserve’s 469th Ground Ambulance Company, from Wichita, Kan., and the Florida National Guard’s Civil Support Team, spent the day training with MDFR firefighters and learned about tools Soldiers could use if called up to support hazardous material operations in Port of Miami and Dade county. (Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Mark Bell / Released)

